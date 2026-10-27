European privacy group noyb files complaints against Scale AI
European privacy group noyb has filed complaints against Scale AI, saying the company's Outlier platform is allegedly improperly monitored freelance workers.
The complaints, filed in France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Austria, point to things like recording keystrokes and mouse movements every few seconds and up to 19 trackers that could follow workers, which might break European Union rules on biometric data.
Noyb wants regulators to step in and possibly fine Scale AI.
Outlier reportedly monitors over 900,000 freelancers
Outlier is used by more than 900,000 freelancers for AI data tasks, but it reportedly uses up to 19 trackers to record keystrokes and mouse movements every few seconds.
Workers also have to repeatedly verify their identity using Persona. On top of that, Outlier's game-like system pushes people to work faster for rewards, reminding some of Glovo.
Complaints say requests for personal data went unanswered for months. So far, Scale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.