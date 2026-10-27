European privacy group noyb files complaints against Scale AI

Outlier is used by more than 900,000 freelancers for AI data tasks, but it reportedly uses up to 19 trackers to record keystrokes and mouse movements every few seconds.

Workers also have to repeatedly verify their identity using Persona. On top of that, Outlier's game-like system pushes people to work faster for rewards, reminding some of Glovo.

Complaints say requests for personal data went unanswered for months. So far, Scale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.