Software giant SAP hit by cyberattack, customer data remains safe
What's the story
Europe's most valuable tech company, SAP, has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. The incident, dubbed "Project Granite," was first reported by German publication Der Spiegal. The company said it was dealing with an "active security incident" and assured employees that customer data is safe and there's no need to contact them over the matter.
Response measures
SAP takes measures to protect customers
In response to the cyberattack, SAP said it had taken "necessary measures" to protect its customers and secure its services.
The company also confirmed that there is no evidence of unauthorized access to customer business data.
This comes as SAP plans a global layoff of around 10,000 employees while investing in artificial intelligence (AI).
Security breach
Hackers may have accessed the company's source code
The cyberattack on SAP may have involved hackers accessing the company's source code.
They are believed to have targeted employee tokens on GitHub, a popular platform for programmers.
An insider told Der Spiegal that hackers allegedly stole authentication tokens from SAP employees and used them to manipulate and copy SAP's source code on GitHub.
Ongoing threat
Recent breaches in the tech industry
The cyberattack on SAP adds to a string of recent breaches in the tech industry.
Just this week, FIFA and the CIA's unclassified open-source intelligence platform were also targeted.
The month has been dubbed "Nightmare November" due to the number of breaches and tech outages.
Researchers recently discovered two separate data leaks that may have exposed over 3.5 billion records combined, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by cybercriminals.