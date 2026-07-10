European Union accuses Meta of breaking new digital rules

EU seeks infinite scroll default off

The EU also criticized Meta's screen time controls, calling them confusing and easy to get around.

They want changes like turning off infinite scroll by default and adding real-time breaks.

Meta says it already has tools like Teen Accounts with parental controls, but the EU isn't convinced these go far enough.

If Meta is found guilty in the final decision (expected soon), it could face fines up to 6% of its global revenue.

This is part of a bigger push worldwide to hold social media companies accountable for their impact on young people's mental health.