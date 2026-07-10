European Union accuses Meta of breaking new digital rules
The European Union just accused Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) of breaking new digital rules.
After a two-year investigation, the EU says features like endless scrolling, autoplay videos, and algorithm-driven recommendations are designed to keep users, especially children, hooked for longer than they should be.
EU seeks infinite scroll default off
The EU also criticized Meta's screen time controls, calling them confusing and easy to get around.
They want changes like turning off infinite scroll by default and adding real-time breaks.
Meta says it already has tools like Teen Accounts with parental controls, but the EU isn't convinced these go far enough.
If Meta is found guilty in the final decision (expected soon), it could face fines up to 6% of its global revenue.
This is part of a bigger push worldwide to hold social media companies accountable for their impact on young people's mental health.