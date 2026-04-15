European Union announces app for anonymous online age verification
The European Union has prepared a new app that checks your age for online platforms.
Announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the app works on both phones and computers and lets users verify their age anonymously by uploading an ID.
It is Europe's latest move to make the internet a safer space for minors, following in the footsteps of countries like Australia.
European Union considers unified age checks
Henna Virkkunen, who leads digital policy in the EU, says this app is about creating one clear way to check ages across all member countries.
There is talk of setting 16 as the minimum age for social media access across Europe, though it is not law yet.
The whole system has been in the works since last year and shows how serious the EU is about protecting children's rights online.
Other places like Britain and Norway are also looking at similar rules for teenagers on social media.