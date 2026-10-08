Eutelsat OneWeb clears licenses, awaits final security approvals in India
Eutelsat OneWeb, a global provider of satellite communication services, is almost ready to roll out its services in India. It has cleared all the licensing hurdles and is just waiting on final security approvals.
Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President, APAC, Eutelsat and Director, OneWeb India, says the infrastructure is set: now it is just about wrapping up the last bits of paperwork.
Eutelsat OneWeb seeks secure remote connectivity
Eutelsat OneWeb wants to connect places that regular fiber cannot reach: think remote energy sites, mining areas, and telecom towers.
Idnani points out it is focused on secure and reliable connections for these sectors.
It is also eyeing future technology like direct-to-device satellite links (imagine getting online anywhere), but that is still in the works.
Also, with big names like Amazon Leo and Jio entering India's satellite scene, things are about to get interesting.