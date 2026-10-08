Eutelsat OneWeb clears licenses, awaits final security approvals in India

Eutelsat OneWeb wants to connect places that regular fiber cannot reach: think remote energy sites, mining areas, and telecom towers.

Idnani points out it is focused on secure and reliable connections for these sectors.

It is also eyeing future technology like direct-to-device satellite links (imagine getting online anywhere), but that is still in the works.

Also, with big names like Amazon Leo and Jio entering India's satellite scene, things are about to get interesting.