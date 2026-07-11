Even Realities unveils G2 smart glasses without cameras or speakers Technology Jul 11, 2026

Even Realities just dropped its new G2 smart glasses, and they're all about productivity with a privacy-first twist: no cameras or speakers in sight.

Instead, you get a neon-green heads-up display that's easy to read anywhere, plus a super lightweight build (just 35gm) made from magnesium and titanium.

The display is bigger and brighter than before, but you'll still need your phone to connect.