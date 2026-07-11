Even Realities unveils G2 smart glasses without cameras or speakers
Technology
Even Realities just dropped its new G2 smart glasses, and they're all about productivity with a privacy-first twist: no cameras or speakers in sight.
Instead, you get a neon-green heads-up display that's easy to read anywhere, plus a super lightweight build (just 35gm) made from magnesium and titanium.
The display is bigger and brighter than before, but you'll still need your phone to connect.
G2 translation works well, assistant struggles
The G2 packs handy tools like real-time language translation and teleprompting for meetings or presentations.
While the Translate feature works well, navigation can be hit-or-miss and the voice assistant struggles in noisy spots.
Still, if you want smart glasses that focus on work without feeling intrusive, these are worth checking out.