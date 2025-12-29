Even small amounts of alcohol can up oral cancer risk in men, says study
A new study in BMJ Global Health found that even low levels of alcohol—yes, including local favorites like desi daru and mahua—can raise the risk of buccal mucosa cancer (a serious type of oral cancer) in men.
This cancer affects the inner cheek and sadly, most patients don't survive beyond five years.
The research compared over 1,800 men with this cancer to a similar group without it.
Why it matters
Researchers say any amount of alcohol ups your risk for this kind of cancer, backing up what the World Health Organization has warned.
With India already seeing high rates of oral cancer due to both alcohol and tobacco use—especially in rural areas—the team is urging stronger awareness campaigns.
They advise that completely avoiding both substances is best for your health.