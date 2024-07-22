In short Simplifying... In short Hi-Res Audio is a high-quality sound standard that surpasses CD audio, with no upper limit.

It offers superior sound quality with larger file sizes due to its high information density.

As it becomes more common in music streaming services, understanding Hi-Res Audio is key when buying your next audio device. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Its definition was ratified in 2014

What is Hi-Res Audio?

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:04 pm Jul 22, 202408:04 pm

What's the story Hi-Res Audio, a term often used while marketing audio equipment, was defined a decade ago. It has gained popularity in affordable audio hardware due to technological advancements, and support from music streaming services like Apple Music. As per the standard ratification in 2014, Hi-Res Audio is "lossless audio that is capable of reproducing the full range of sound from recordings that have been mastered from better than CD quality sources."

Specifications

Decoding Hi-Res Audio

Hi-Res Audio is not a single format but a benchmark that audio must meet to be considered high-resolution. For a device to be branded as Hi-Res, it must handle bit depths greater than 16-bit and sampling frequencies beyond 44.1kHz, the baseline for CD audio. However, there's no upper limit on how far above these marks a device can reach, prompting consumers to verify their hardware capabilities beyond just the Hi-Res label.

File sizes

File sizes and data transfer

High-resolution files typically use 24-bits per sample, allowing each point on their waveforms to have one of 24 distinct amplitudes. The sample rate, or the number of individual samples they contain every second, can range between 48kHz and 192kHz. Higher numbers signify better quality but also result in larger file sizes and necessitate higher data transfer speeds due to increased information density.

Impact

The impact of Hi-Res Audio

While Hi-Res Audio is not a prerequisite for music enjoyment, it provides superior sound quality for those seeking an elevated listening experience. As this technology becomes more accessible and supported by music streaming services, understanding what the Hi-Res label signifies is crucial when considering your next audio device purchase.