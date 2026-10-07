Ex-Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon says on podcast China has spies
Technology
Jacob Coxon, who used to work at Anthropic, claims he's "Ninety per cent. Yeah, it's almost certain that they have spies."
on a podcast that this could let China steal advanced AI tech and hurt the U.S.'s lead in the global AI race.
Coxon urges stricter hiring and vetting
Coxon thinks AI companies need stricter hiring policies, like SpaceX's rule of not hiring Chinese nationals and better background checks.
He pointed out that weak vetting makes it easier for sensitive tech to fall into the wrong hands, echoing earlier concerns from both OpenAI and Anthropic about attempts by Chinese groups to copy their models.