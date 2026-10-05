Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who is set to speak at a New York City Council hearing about the risks of artificial intelligence (AI).

The city wants more say over how AI is handled, and Coxon's known for warning that AI could pose risks, with people working on the technology saying Jacob Coxon earnestly believes that it could kill us all by the end of the decade and accusing Anthropic and OpenAI of "gambling with our lives."

His insights are expected to help New York City make smarter decisions as it looks at tighter oversight.