Ex-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon to testify at NYC AI hearing
Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who is set to speak at a New York City Council hearing about the risks of artificial intelligence (AI).
The city wants more say over how AI is handled, and Coxon's known for warning that AI could pose risks, with people working on the technology saying Jacob Coxon earnestly believes that it could kill us all by the end of the decade and accusing Anthropic and OpenAI of "gambling with our lives."
His insights are expected to help New York City make smarter decisions as it looks at tighter oversight.
NYC seeks whistleblower protections and audits
This hearing is part of a bigger plan: New York City wants better laws around AI, like protecting whistleblowers, helping people harmed by AI, and making sure independent checks happen before new tech rolls out.
With big names like OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Anthropic joining in, it's clear the city is getting serious about keeping up with fast-moving tech.