Meet Boris Cherny, former Meta engineer behind Anthropic's Claude Code
What's the story
Boris Cherny (35), a former Meta employee and current head of applications at Anthropic, is the brain behind Claude Code. The AI agent can write code, run commands, and access files to do work on behalf of users. It has become a favorite among both programmers and non-programmers in Silicon Valley. The success of this tool has helped Anthropic establish itself as a key player in the AI space.
Career path
Cherny's coding journey
Cherny, who joined Anthropic in 2024, had previously worked at Meta for nearly seven years.
He worked across different divisions, including Instagram, Facebook Groups, and the code quality team.
During his time at Meta, Cherny loved being able to code all day without interruptions from meetings or project management tasks.
He even said on a CNN podcast that he has an "emotional relationship" with coding and dreams about it when he's deep into a problem.
AI breakthrough
From side project to billion-dollar product
After joining Anthropic, Cherny spent a month experimenting with the company's models. His early work mostly involved building prototypes to explore the capabilities of the AI.
However, he hit a major milestone when he created a command-line interface tool for Claude. This tool allowed the AI assistant to directly interact with his computer's operating system and answer queries without being specifically instructed.
This side project eventually laid the groundwork for Claude Code.
User feedback
User feedback is crucial for Cherny
Cherny believes that the key to expanding Claude Code's reach is understanding how real people use the product.
He regularly interacts with users on social media platforms like X, answering their questions and taking their feedback.
This habit of engaging with users was something he started long before his time at Anthropic.
Even at Meta in California, he would show new features to cafeteria workers just to see if they could figure them out quickly.
Market influence
Claude Code's impact on the AI landscape
The release of Claude Code to the general public in May 2025 has accelerated enterprise AI spending.
Ara Kharazian, a senior economist at Ramp, a financial services company tracking business spending on AI, said it was "the first commercially advanced version of AI that was directly productivity enhancing for a specific segment of jobs."
The success of this coding tool also inspired Anthropic to create Claude Cowork, an AI agent for general office work.
Job evolution
The future of engineering jobs
Cherny believes that as AI takes over most coding tasks, engineers will be freed up to focus on other parts of their job.
He said in March that he thinks software engineering jobs could start disappearing by the end of this year.
He envisions a future where these professionals are called "builder" and do much more than what engineers do today.