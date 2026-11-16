Cherny, who joined Anthropic in 2024, had previously worked at Meta for nearly seven years.

He worked across different divisions, including Instagram, Facebook Groups, and the code quality team.

During his time at Meta, Cherny loved being able to code all day without interruptions from meetings or project management tasks.

He even said on a CNN podcast that he has an "emotional relationship" with coding and dreams about it when he's deep into a problem.