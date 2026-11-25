The team brought in top talent from places like OpenAI and Google DeepMind after leaving xAI earlier this year.

Their big innovation is the Epochal Time Portal, a training platform that lets AI sift through more than 1 trillion web pages from the past 30 years (no peeking at future data).

Early tests show it's surprisingly accurate at matching real-world outcomes.

While it's not a fortune teller yet, Epochal hopes this tech will help build smarter decision-making tools.

Curious users can even try out a limited version themselves.