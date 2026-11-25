Ex-xAI co-founders launch Epochal as Guodong Zhang invests $100 million
Three former co-founders of Elon Musk's xAI, Guodong Zhang, Zihang Dai, and Manuel Kroiss, just launched Epochal, a startup aiming to teach AI how to predict future events by learning from decades of internet history.
CEO Zhang has already put in $100 million to get things rolling.
Epochal mines 1 trillion web pages
The team brought in top talent from places like OpenAI and Google DeepMind after leaving xAI earlier this year.
Their big innovation is the Epochal Time Portal, a training platform that lets AI sift through more than 1 trillion web pages from the past 30 years (no peeking at future data).
Early tests show it's surprisingly accurate at matching real-world outcomes.
While it's not a fortune teller yet, Epochal hopes this tech will help build smarter decision-making tools.
Curious users can even try out a limited version themselves.