Exa Labs raises $250 million, valued at $2.5B in AI search
Technology
AI-powered search is having a big moment, with investors pouring huge amounts into fresh ideas.
Exa Labs just scored $250 million in funding and hit a $2.5 billion valuation (pretty wild for a newcomer).
They're not alone: Parallel Web Systems, led by former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Tavily, and TinyFish are all in the mix, while tech giants like Amazon, LinkedIn, and Reddit are also exploring smarter search tools.
Google plans AI search overhaul
Google is planning to overhaul its classic search with new AI features, hoping to change the way we look up information.
ChatGPT is still leading the AI search buzz, but Google's ad focus and OpenAI's broader goals could give startups like Exa and Parallel room to stand out with their own spin on searching the web.