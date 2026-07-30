ExfilSquad hits UK DfE and PNLD, demanding ransom for data
Technology
A major cyberattack just hit the U.K.'s Department for Education (DfE) and the Police National Legal Database (PNLD), with hackers making off with more than 740,000 records.
The group behind it, ExfilSquad, is now demanding a ransom to keep the stolen information under wraps.
Most of the data came from DfE help desk and Turing portals.
Education contacts and police passwords exposed
The breach exposed names, emails, phone numbers, and job titles of school officials and university staff.
From the PNLD side, police officers' contact details and work passwords were also leaked, but no victim or offender information was taken.
The government says it is investigating quickly with cybersecurity experts on board.