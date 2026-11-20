Experts at Bengaluru Tech Summit urge investment in homegrown engineering
At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, experts called for India to boost investment in homegrown technology and engineering. They say this is crucial if India wants to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.
Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala from IIT Madras emphasized that building strong local engineering takes steady, long-term effort, not just quick fixes with imported tech.
Bengaluru summit urges government support, innovation
Ather Energy's Swapnil Jain shared how his company struggled early on because of weak local infrastructure and heavy reliance on imported products, especially from China.
The summit also highlighted that real progress will need both government support and a stronger focus on research and innovation from private companies.
For young innovators, the message was clear: investing in Indian tech now could shape the country's future in manufacturing.