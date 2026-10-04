Experts urge India's homegrown AI safety instead of US model
Technology
Experts say India shouldn't just copy the US tech giants' AI safety agreement, which relies on companies policing themselves.
Instead, they're calling for a homegrown approach that actually fits India's needs, like dealing with cyberattacks and deepfakes, while making sure everyone has a voice at the table.
Nasscom's Velamakanni urges hybrid AI rules
Leaders like Nasscom's Srikanth Velamakanni want India's AI rules to be both strict and flexible, combining mandatory checks with voluntary guidelines.
Suggestions include independent audits, clear accountability, and support for local languages and cultures.
The government is even exploring new laws so that AI stays safe without holding back innovation or missing out on public safety concerns.