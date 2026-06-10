Experts warn Pacific El Nino may match late 1800s strength Technology Jun 10, 2026

A huge El Nino is forming in the Pacific, and experts say it might be the strongest one we've seen since the late 1800s.

The World Meteorological Organization is sounding the alarm, with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres calling it "The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is."

Basically, this means we could see some serious changes in weather around the world.