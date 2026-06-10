Experts warn Pacific El Nino may match late 1800s strength
A huge El Nino is forming in the Pacific, and experts say it might be the strongest one we've seen since the late 1800s.
The World Meteorological Organization is sounding the alarm, with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres calling it "The world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is."
Basically, this means we could see some serious changes in weather around the world.
El Nino expected to continue into winter 2026-27
El Nino is expected to continue into winter 2026-27, bringing more droughts, floods, and heatwaves. Central America, Asia, Africa, and Australia could face severe heat and water shortages.
Tegucigalpa has already declared a water emergency.
On the flip side, South America's Pacific coast might get hit with heavy rains and flooding.
Past El Ninos have caused big economic losses and crop failures, but scientists hope early warnings will help countries prepare this time.