Exploration Labs plans Apophis rendezvous during April 2029 Earth flyby

ExLabs seeks data and plans commercialization

The mission isn't just about watching an asteroid fly by. ExLabs wants to collect important data that could help protect Earth from future risks and push forward deep-space exploration.

With NASA's budget stretched thin, co-founder James Orsulak says it's more important than ever to focus on planetary defense.

ExLabs also hopes to make deep-space projects more affordable and innovative by turning them into commercial ventures, a move even former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine supports.