ExpressVPN adds biometric passkeys and FIDO credential exchange to ExpressKeys
ExpressVPN has given its password manager, ExpressKeys, some cool new features.
Now you can log in using passkeys, so no more typing passwords; just use your fingerprint or FaceID.
Plus, it's now even safer thanks to the FIDO Alliance's Credential Exchange standard and direct, encrypted transfers that keep your information protected behind the scenes.
ExpressKeys audit finds no serious issues
After a fresh security audit (which found zero serious issues), ExpressKeys is also easier to use:
iOS users can scan cards straight into the app; there's a "Recently Deleted" folder if you accidentally remove something important, and the interface now highlights passwords with color codes.
These updates are included in ExpressVPN Advanced and Pro plans, with the app available on Android and iOS, or as a browser extension for existing ExpressVPN users.