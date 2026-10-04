ExpressVPN announces ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard with ExpressAI coming later
ExpressVPN announced three new services, with ExpressKeys and ExpressMailGuard available now and ExpressAI coming later.
The lineup includes ExpressKeys for password management, ExpressMailGuard for email privacy, and a sneak peek at the upcoming ExpressAI, an AI platform designed with privacy in mind.
The goal? To make it easier for users to stay protected across different parts of their online world.
ExpressKeys app, ExpressMailGuard and ExpressAI details
ExpressKeys is now its own app and lets you generate strong passwords, autofill them, and sync across Android and iOS: no extra hassle for current users.
With ExpressMailGuard, you can create disposable email addresses on the fly to dodge spam and keep your real inbox private.
As for ExpressAI (coming soon), it promises encrypted info searches and image generation without profiling you, so your data stays yours.