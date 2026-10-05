ExpressVPN upgrades ExpressKeys with password sharing and passkey support
Technology
ExpressVPN just gave its password manager, ExpressKeys, a big upgrade. Now you can securely share passwords and manage them across your devices, with passkey support for smoother logins.
ExpressKeys first launched in February for Android and iOS, focusing on strong encryption to keep your info safe.
ExpressKeys adds sharing controls and links
The update brings secure sharing, plus handy features like customizable sharing links and controls over who can access what.
iOS users get some extra perks, like scanning physical cards into the app and a Recently Deleted folder for easy recovery if you accidentally delete something.
A recent security audit found no major issues, so you can trust your data's in good hands whether you're on mobile or using the browser extension.