Venus to shine at its brightest tonight: How to watch
What's the story
Venus, an inner planet, is set to dazzle stargazers with its peak brightness during its current apparition. The celestial event will occur at 1:37pm EST today (12:07am IST, November 28). You will be treated to a spectacular view of Venus as it climbs into the southeastern sky ahead of sunrise, with Mercury hovering close to the horizon below.
Celestial alignment
Where to see Venus
Venus will shine at its brightest when it will be less than five degrees away from the bright star Spica.
This distance is roughly equivalent to the width of your three middle fingers held at arm's length against the night sky.
Spica itself is a double star system, with two stars orbiting each other every four days.
Viewing tips
What to expect?
Before observing Venus through a telescope, make sure the Sun is well below the horizon.
This will allow you to see a crescent of light illuminating the planet's thick atmosphere.
Over the coming weeks and months, Venus will appear more illuminated as it moves farther from Earth in its orbit, while its apparent size through telescopes will gradually decrease.