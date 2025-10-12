EY, Microsoft launch free AI education program in India
EY India and Microsoft have teamed up to launch the "AI Skills Passport," a free online program aimed at providing high-quality artificial intelligence (AI) education. The initiative is targeted at learners aged 16 years and above, with an aim to equip students and early-career professionals with essential, job-ready AI skills. The program was globally launched earlier this year and has already seen over 40,000 enrollments and 13,000 completions.
Skill development
Addressing the AI skills gap
The AI Skills Passport comes as a solution to the fact that only 31% of Indian professionals feel ready to use AI tools, according to NASSCOM. The program is expected to help bridge this gap by enabling individuals to upskill for an increasingly digital economy. Monesh Dange, Partner and Leader at EY India, stressed the need for skilled AI talent in India and how this program can help meet that demand.
Program details
Program covers responsible AI practices and industry applications
The EY-Microsoft AI Skills Passport offers some 10 hours of self-paced, modular video content, practical exercises, and asynchronous assessments. It covers topics such as the fundamentals of AI, responsible AI practices, and its applications in key industries like healthcare, finance, and technology. The program also includes career readiness modules on resume building, interview preparation, and networking for aspiring AI professionals.
Recognition and reach
Digital badge to boost job profiles
Upon completing the program, participants get a verifiable digital badge to enhance their job profiles and career prospects. The initiative is part of EY Ripples, the firm's global corporate responsibility program focused on building future-ready workforces. EY plans to partner with not-for-profit organizations to extend this program's reach to economically weaker youth, providing them with mentorship and career guidance.