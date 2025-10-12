EY, Microsoft launch free AI education program in India

EY India and Microsoft have teamed up to launch the "AI Skills Passport," a free online program aimed at providing high-quality artificial intelligence (AI) education. The initiative is targeted at learners aged 16 years and above, with an aim to equip students and early-career professionals with essential, job-ready AI skills. The program was globally launched earlier this year and has already seen over 40,000 enrollments and 13,000 completions.

Skill development Addressing the AI skills gap The AI Skills Passport comes as a solution to the fact that only 31% of Indian professionals feel ready to use AI tools, according to NASSCOM. The program is expected to help bridge this gap by enabling individuals to upskill for an increasingly digital economy. Monesh Dange, Partner and Leader at EY India, stressed the need for skilled AI talent in India and how this program can help meet that demand.

Program details Program covers responsible AI practices and industry applications The EY-Microsoft AI Skills Passport offers some 10 hours of self-paced, modular video content, practical exercises, and asynchronous assessments. It covers topics such as the fundamentals of AI, responsible AI practices, and its applications in key industries like healthcare, finance, and technology. The program also includes career readiness modules on resume building, interview preparation, and networking for aspiring AI professionals.