FAA's new eVTOL pilot program could kickstart flying taxis
On September 12, 2025, the FAA launched the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) to help electric air taxis and cargo drones take flight in US cities.
The idea? Team up with local governments and private sector companies to make sure these futuristic rides are safe, practical, and ready for real-world use.
Here's how to get involved in the project
The FAA will pick at least five projects—think flying taxis, automated cargo flights, even medical deliveries.
Each project gets up to three years to prove what works.
To join in, you need a government partner plus a US-based company running piloted or unmanned aircraft that can carry people or heavy loads.
The goal is to create a safe operating environment for eVTOLs
The data from these trials will shape new rules for how eVTOLs operate in everyday life.
It's about making sure advanced air mobility fits smoothly into our skies and streets—not just as a cool idea but as something safe and useful.
Joby and Archer are already gearing up to apply
Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation (teaming up with United Airlines) have already announced they'll apply before the December 11 deadline.
If all goes well, pilot projects could start flying in 2026—bringing us one step closer to seeing air taxis become part of daily commutes.