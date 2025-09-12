FAA's new eVTOL pilot program could kickstart flying taxis

On September 12, 2025, the FAA launched the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) to help electric air taxis and cargo drones take flight in US cities. The idea? Team up with local governments and private sector companies to make sure these futuristic rides are safe, practical, and ready for real-world use.

Here's how to get involved in the project The FAA will pick at least five projects—think flying taxis, automated cargo flights, even medical deliveries.

Each project gets up to three years to prove what works.

To join in, you need a government partner plus a US-based company running piloted or unmanned aircraft that can carry people or heavy loads.

The goal is to create a safe operating environment for eVTOLs The data from these trials will shape new rules for how eVTOLs operate in everyday life.

It's about making sure advanced air mobility fits smoothly into our skies and streets—not just as a cool idea but as something safe and useful.