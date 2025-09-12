Saturn's moon might not be hospitable to life after all

Research challenges previous assumptions about Enceladus's potential for life

Led by Grace Richards from Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics, researchers recreated Enceladus-like conditions in a lab and found that radiation can turn simple chemicals into complex organics—just like those spotted by NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

This means future missions will need smarter tools to figure out if these molecules are coming from deep below or just cooked up on the surface.

The takeaway? The search for alien life is still wide open—and maybe even more interesting than before.