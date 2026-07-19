Facebook, Instagram down for users globally
What's the story
Facebook and Instagram, two of Meta's most popular social media platforms, are currently experiencing a major outage. Users from around the world have reported issues accessing both platforms. The problem appears to be mostly affecting those trying to access the services on their computers, with many unable to move past an error message on their screens.
User experience
'Account temporarily unavailable'
The error message users are seeing reads: "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."
The message appears on both Facebook and Instagram, as users are redirected to the former when trying to access the latter.
Reports of the outage have been flooding in from countries across Europe, North America, and South America.
Outage reports
Over a million users affected globally
Outage alert site Downdetector has recorded over 5,000 reports for Facebook and more than 1,000 for Instagram in the UK alone. The issue appears to have affected more than a million users globally.
Facebook is facing issues with its messenger and ad manager services as well.
Users are sharing screenshots of the error message they are seeing on their screens.
Social media response
Users express frustration over outage on X
Users have taken to X to express their frustration over the outage.
One user wrote, "I'm getting this error message on Facebook in both Safari and Chrome on my laptop. Is anyone else experiencing the same issue? Facebook works fine on my cellphone."
Another user tweeted at Meta asking if they were aware of the issue with Facebook being down and inaccessible.
Company response
Meta yet to issue statement regarding outage
Meta has not yet issued a statement regarding the ongoing outage.
However, it seems like the company is likely working to resolve the issue and restore normal service for its users.
In the meantime, affected users are advised to keep an eye on Meta's official channels for updates about the situation.