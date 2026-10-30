Facebook now alerts parents if teens search self-harm content
What's the story
Meta is expanding its parental notification system to include Facebook and its AI assistant. The move comes after the company added similar alerts for Instagram earlier this year. Now, if a teenager repeatedly searches for self-harm content on Facebook or engages in potentially harmful conversations with Meta's AI assistant, their parents will be notified.
Notification criteria
Parents are alerted via text message, email, or WhatsApp notification
Meta has not been very clear about what exactly triggers these notifications.
The company had previously said it "chose a threshold that requires a few searches within a short period of time, while still erring on the side of caution" and hopes to "avoid sending these notifications unnecessarily."
If this threshold is met, parents are alerted via text message, email, or WhatsApp notification.
Support resources
Parents are not given exact details of teen's searches
The alerts sent to parents do not specify the exact search terms or contents of Meta AI chats.
However, they do recommend that parents have a conversation with their teens about these issues.
The notifications also provide resources for helplines, ensuring that families have access to professional support if needed.
This feature is part of Meta's larger effort to promote "teen accounts" supervised by parents.
Enhanced control
Meta's 'teen accounts'
The "teen accounts" are designed to give caregivers more control over their children's privacy settings.
These accounts also restrict teens from viewing sensitive content, including self-harm-related posts, and interacting with adults.
This way, Meta hopes to provide a safer online experience for teenagers while giving parents the tools they need to monitor their kids' activities effectively.