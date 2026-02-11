Facebook now lets you animate your profile picture
Technology
Meta announced some cool new AI features on Facebook—now users can turn their regular profile pic into an animated version, and easily tweak Stories or Memories with preset styles using Meta AI.
Meta says the features are part of Meta's bigger push to make their platforms more creative and fun with generative AI.
Meta is also working on a new app for feeds
Meta says you can share animated profile pics across your Feed, but for best results, Meta recommends using clear, high-quality photos.
Meta says these updates are designed to make creating and sharing content simpler (and a bit more fun).
Plus, Meta says it is exploring additional AI-driven tools—including a possible new app focused on algorithmic feeds—that could expand users' creative options.