'Famous Chollima' behind almost half state-backed cyberattacks on US tech

Deepfakes used to steal crypto

These hackers got creative, using AI-generated deepfake images and fake documents to pose as remote workers and land jobs at tech firms in the US Europe, and Asia.

Once inside, they stole company secrets and targeted blockchain developers, North Korea netted some $2 billion in stolen crypto during 2025 alone.

The stolen funds didn't just support their regime. When caught, they often threaten to expose what they've taken unless the company pays a ransom.