FBI flags Artex AI tool used to breach banks worldwide
Heads up: The FBI just flagged a new cyber threat called Artex, an AI tool originally meant for good (like testing network security), but now hackers are using it to break into banks and financial companies worldwide.
Since August 2026, it has been behind some major data breaches, including in South Korea.
FBI suggests cloud lockdown, 0 trust
To stay safe from Artex, the FBI suggests locking down your cloud and network access, only allowing trusted connections, and turning off any unnecessary login features.
They also recommend using zero trust security (basically, trust no one by default) and keeping a close eye on network traffic for weird spikes: Artex tends to leave digital footprints that can help spot trouble early.