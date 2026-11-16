Artex has already helped hackers pull off major breaches, like hitting South Korean financial institutions with weak security and stealing data from affected ConnectWise customers and reaching Barracuda's credential stores by finding an exposed credential belonging to a third-party service.

Even though its creators tried to lock things down by making Artex closed-source after these incidents, an earlier version is still out there for anyone to use.

The FBI says organizations need stronger defenses since old-school security just isn't cutting it against these new AI threats.