Launching so many satellites means more stuff burning up in our atmosphere, releasing materials like aluminum that could hurt the ozone layer and boost UV exposure on Earth.

Plus, packing low Earth orbit with that many satellites ups the risk of crashes and space junk: think Kessler Syndrome, where debris from collisions makes parts of space unusable.

SpaceX says it is using collision-avoidance measures to dodge accidents, but with so many satellites, some failures are bound to happen.