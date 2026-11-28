FCC approved 1 million Starmind AI satellites for SpaceX
SpaceX just got the go-ahead to launch a mind-blowing 1 million Starmind AI satellites into orbit.
The FCC approved it right before Thanksgiving 2026, skipping extra environmental checks, a move in line with recent policy shifts.
While SpaceX says this could change how we use AI, the sheer scale has a lot of people worried.
SpaceX satellite burnup could harm ozone
Launching so many satellites means more stuff burning up in our atmosphere, releasing materials like aluminum that could hurt the ozone layer and boost UV exposure on Earth.
Plus, packing low Earth orbit with that many satellites ups the risk of crashes and space junk: think Kessler Syndrome, where debris from collisions makes parts of space unusable.
SpaceX says it is using collision-avoidance measures to dodge accidents, but with so many satellites, some failures are bound to happen.