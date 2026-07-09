FCC shortens LEO satellite disposal to 5 years in 2027 Technology Jul 09, 2026

Low Earth orbit is getting crowded: with over 6,000 tons of old satellites and junk zipping around at crazy speeds, even tiny pieces can wreck new missions.

To fix this, the FCC is rolling out new rules in 2027: satellite operators will have just five years (down from 25!) to clear out their dead equipment.