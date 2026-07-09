FCC shortens LEO satellite disposal to 5 years in 2027
Low Earth orbit is getting crowded: with over 6,000 tons of old satellites and junk zipping around at crazy speeds, even tiny pieces can wreck new missions.
To fix this, the FCC is rolling out new rules in 2027: satellite operators will have just five years (down from 25!) to clear out their dead equipment.
Industry sees $8B space cleanup market
With 1 million more satellites expected soon, cleaning up space junk has turned into an $8 billion opportunity by 2030.
Companies are jumping in with creative solutions, like Cosmoserve Space's robotic "Venus flytrap" arms launching next week.
Other teams are testing nets, retrieval spacecraft, and even gas-powered systems to grab or slow down debris.
Despite tough challenges ahead, the industry's feeling pretty optimistic about making both space (and business) a lot cleaner.