FCC to vote November 19 on banning Chinese telecoms' access
The US is looking to ban major Chinese telecom companies, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, from directly connecting to American phone numbers.
The FCC will vote on this proposal November 19.
Officials say it's about protecting national security and cutting down on scammy robocalls.
There's also a push to limit tech from Huawei and ZTE, which the US sees as risky.
US measures expand after salt typhoon
This isn't just about phone calls: it's part of a wider effort by the US to push back against Chinese cyber threats, especially after the Salt Typhoon hacking campaign.
The FCC might also pull direct access for other Chinese firms seen as security risks.
Plus, there are plans to stop Chinese labs from testing US electronics from December 2028.
China has pushed back against these claims and denies any wrongdoing.