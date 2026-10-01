FCC to vote on auctioning 25 megahertz for direct-to-device networks
Technology
The FCC is gearing up for a big vote that could let satellites connect straight to your phone: no cell towers needed.
They're looking to auction off 25 megahertz of valuable spectrum for this direct-to-device tech, and they want public feedback on opening up even more airwaves and updating the rules.
Amazon seeks 5,105 internet satellites approval
This move could be a game-changer for companies like Amazon and SpaceX.
Amazon recently asked the FCC to approve up to 5,105 internet satellites and announced plans to buy Globalstar for more than $11.5 billion to boost its satellite internet game.
Meanwhile, SpaceX already got the green light for its own massive direct-to-cell project using spectrum it picked up from EchoStar.