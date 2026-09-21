FDA advisory committee to review Galleri multi-cancer blood test
Technology
An outside advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration is set to review the Galleri test from Grail, a blood test that uses artificial intelligence, or AI, to spot DNA from cancer cells and flag a multi-cancer early detection test, all from a blood draw.
If approved, this could be a big step forward in catching cancer before it gets serious.
Grail's Galleri detected fourfold more cancers
In a massive NHS-backed trial with 142,000 people, Galleri found four times as many cancers as regular screenings and caught more cases at earlier stages, meaning better odds for patients.
Right now, the $799 price tag puts it out of reach for many because Medicare and most insurers don't cover it, but FDA approval could make this life-saving technology way more accessible soon.