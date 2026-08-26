FDA approves bemotrizinol (BEMT), 1st new sunscreen ingredient since 1990s

BEMT may last for six to eight hours, doesn't leave you greasy or chalky, and is less likely to soak into your skin thanks to its larger molecules.

Launching as Parsol Shield this September, experts say if we start the regular use of sunscreen and other sun-protective measures in the first 18 years of life, we could reduce skin cancer rates by about 80% in adulthood.

Plus, it might be safer for coral reefs than older sunscreens.