FDA approves bemotrizinol (BEMT), 1st new sunscreen ingredient since 1990s
Technology
Big news for your summer plans: the FDA just approved bemotrizinol (BEMT), the first new sunscreen ingredient in the US since the 1990s.
Already popular in Europe, Asia, and Australia, BEMT is getting called a "game changer" because it blocks UVA rays that cause skin cancer and aging.
Parsol Shield launches this September
BEMT may last for six to eight hours, doesn't leave you greasy or chalky, and is less likely to soak into your skin thanks to its larger molecules.
Launching as Parsol Shield this September, experts say if we start the regular use of sunscreen and other sun-protective measures in the first 18 years of life, we could reduce skin cancer rates by about 80% in adulthood.
Plus, it might be safer for coral reefs than older sunscreens.