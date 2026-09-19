FDA approves Lilly combo for advanced ER-positive/HER2-negative ESR1-mutated breast cancer
Technology
Big news for breast cancer treatment: the FDA just approved a new combination from Eli Lilly for adults with advanced ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer who have an ESR1 mutation and didn't respond to earlier hormone therapy.
This offers a fresh option for a group of patients who often run out of choices.
Inluriyo plus Verzenio doubled control, toxicities
In a study with 159 patients, those on both Inluriyo and Verzenio saw their cancer stay under control for about twice as long: 11.1 months versus 5.5 months with Inluriyo alone.
But heads up: the combination can cause side effects like severe diarrhea and low white blood cell counts, so doctors will be keeping an eye on that.
Still, it's now available in the US and could make a real difference for many women facing tough odds.