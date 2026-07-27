FDA approves Lipfendra 1st oral PCSK9 inhibitor for familial hypercholesterolemia
Big news: The FDA has just approved Lipfendra, the first-ever oral PCSK9 inhibitor.
This once-daily pill targets high LDL (bad) cholesterol, especially for people with a genetic condition called familial hypercholesterolemia.
While it's a breakthrough for managing cholesterol, Lipfendra isn't available in India yet.
Lipfendra trials show 56%-59% LDL reduction
In clinical trials with more than 3,200 adults already on maximally tolerated statins, Lipfendra lowered LDL cholesterol by 56% to 59% in 24 weeks, comparable to the results of injectable treatments.
It's promising for those who can't get their levels down with standard medications and are at higher risk for heart disease.
Still, experts say statins will stay as the first-choice treatment for now.
Lipfendra could help India manage cholesterol
Cardiovascular disease is still the top cause of death in India.
Advanced options like Lipfendra could help more people manage their cholesterol and prevent heart attacks and strokes when they finally arrive here.