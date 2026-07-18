FDA approves Merck's Lipfendra 1st oral drug targeting PCSK9
Big news for anyone worried about heart health: the FDA has given the green light to Merck's Lipfendra, the first pill that targets PCSK9, a liver protein that keeps cholesterol levels high.
Until now, these kinds of medications were only available as pricey injections, so this oral option could be a game changer for people who can't get their cholesterol down with statins alone.
Major trials show LDL drops >55%
Lipfendra was tested in two major studies with high-risk patients and showed drops of more than 55% in "bad" LDL cholesterol after six months (pretty impressive).
Side effects were mild and similar to those with placebo.
Since heart disease is still America's top killer, having an easier (and hopefully more affordable) option like this could help a lot more people stay healthy.