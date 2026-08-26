FDA approves pill targeting KRAS mutation in advanced pancreatic cancer
Technology
Big news: the FDA just gave the green light to daraxonrasib, the first pill that directly targets a key mutation in advanced pancreatic cancer.
This is huge, since more than 90% of these cancers have KRAS mutations, and survival rates have been stuck at just 13% over five years.
Daraxonrasib nearly doubles survival in trials
In trials with patients whose cancer stopped responding to other treatments, daraxonrasib nearly doubled median survival to 13.2 months compared with chemotherapy's 6.7 months, and with fewer harsh side effects.
Doctors are hopeful this opens doors for more targeted treatments, not just for pancreatic cancer but possibly others like lung cancer too.