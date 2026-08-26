FDA clears Abbott Libre Duo as 1st glucose ketone device

Real-time alerts let users know if their ketones are rising, helping them spot early signs of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be serious.

Abbott's Chris Scoggins, executive vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business, puts it simply: "If glucose is the speedometer, ketones are like the check engine light, providing an alert that something may need attention," so you and your caregivers can react quickly.

Plus, the device connects with the Libre app now and will soon work with automated insulin systems, making diabetes management even smoother.