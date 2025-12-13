Next Article
FDA just greenlit 2 new oral meds for gonorrhea
Technology
Big news: The FDA has approved Nuzolvence and Blujepa, the first new oral antibiotics for gonorrhea in decades.
These pills offer a simpler alternative to injections and could help fight rising antibiotic resistance.
Approvals came this week, marking a major step for sexual health.
How well do they work (and what about side effects)?
In trials, Nuzolvence cured 91% of cases with just one dose; Blujepa cleared 93% with two doses a few hours apart.
Most people handled the meds fine, but some had headaches, nausea, or mild stomach issues.
Why does this matter?
Gonorrhea is getting tougher to treat because of antibiotic resistance—WHO calls it a high-priority threat.
Easier access to effective pills could really help worldwide, especially as millions get infected each year.