Google Translate now does real-time translations with Gemini

Smarter translations and better language learning

Using the new Gemini 2.5 Native Audio model, the app handles tricky phrases and idioms more accurately—so things like "stealing my thunder" actually make sense in other languages.

The rollout covers English-to-20 languages (including Hindi, Spanish, and Chinese) in India and the US.

Plus, Translate is adding personalized tips to help you learn new languages based on how you use the app.