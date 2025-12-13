Next Article
Google Translate now does real-time translations with Gemini
Technology
Google Translate just got a handy upgrade—now you can get real-time translations with natural-sounding audio, thanks to Gemini.
The feature works through any headphones and supports over 70 languages.
For now, it's available to Android users in India and the United States, but iOS support is coming next year.
Smarter translations and better language learning
Using the new Gemini 2.5 Native Audio model, the app handles tricky phrases and idioms more accurately—so things like "stealing my thunder" actually make sense in other languages.
The rollout covers English-to-20 languages (including Hindi, Spanish, and Chinese) in India and the US.
Plus, Translate is adding personalized tips to help you learn new languages based on how you use the app.