FDA permits daraxonrasib for late-stage pancreatic cancer, approval may follow
Technology
A new pill called daraxonrasib is giving late-stage pancreatic cancer patients more time, with the Food and Drug Administration already allowing its use for those out of other options.
Full approval could come soon, making this a big step forward against a tough disease.
Targets KRA, doubles survival in trials
Daraxonrasib targets the KRAS protein, something doctors have struggled to treat for years.
In trials, people taking it lived about twice as long as those on chemotherapy alone, with some seeing their tumors shrink and getting months of normal life back.
As one patient put it, "I had a full year of normalcy" was possible thanks to this breakthrough.