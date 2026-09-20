Federal Register used Alibaba Cloud Qwen3:0.6B for searches, raising questions
Technology
The US Federal Register, which handles official government documents, was spotted using a Chinese AI model from Alibaba Cloud to help with searches.
People noticed the site offered Qwen3:0.6B, a budget-friendly option compared to American AIs like ChatGPT or Claude.
The move raised questions about saving money versus relying on foreign tech, especially with the ongoing tech rivalry between the US and China.
Federal Register removed Chinese AI options
Once word got out, the Chinese AI options were removed from the website a little over a day later. Screenshots from September 16 captured their short appearance.
The whole episode shows how tricky it is for government sites to balance new technology with concerns about where that tech comes from.