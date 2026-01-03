Fender Audio drops ELIE Bluetooth speakers at CES 2026

Fender Audio just launched its first-ever portable Bluetooth speakers—the ELIE 6 and ELIE 12—at CES 2026. These speakers focus on powerful sound and flexibility, with "ELIE" standing for "Extremely Loud Infinitely Expressive."

Mix and match your music Both speakers let you blend audio from four sources at once: your phone (Bluetooth), an instrument or mic (XLR/1/4-inch jack), plus two wireless add-ons.

You can pair two for stereo or link up to 100 for a full-on party setup.

Quick specs & battery life The ELIE 6 is compact but packs a punch with a subwoofer, full-range driver, tweeter, and 60W output—plus up to 18 hours of battery life (or get 90 minutes from just a quick 15-minute charge).

The bigger ELIE 12 doubles the drivers for richer sound at 120W, adds bass and treble controls, and lasts up to 15 hours.