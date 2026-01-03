GE Profile's AI fridge: Your new kitchen sidekick
GE Profile just dropped a seriously smart fridge at CES 2026—the GE Profile(tm) 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant(tm).
Launching in April for $4,899, it comes in fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and packs practical perks like door-in-door storage, an adjustable temp drawer, LED light wall, and built-in Wi-Fi for app control.
Smarter features for daily life
This fridge has an 8-inch touchscreen that shows your favorite backgrounds and weather updates.
The built-in barcode scanner helps you make detailed shopping lists (think: brand, flavor, size) as you stock up.
There's also an interior AI camera so you can check your veggies from anywhere, plus access to over 50 new recipes every month and one-tap ingredient ordering through Instacart.
Hands-free help & why it stands out
With the "Hey HQ" voice command, you can add to your shopping list or set timers without touching a thing—perfect when your hands are full or messy.
Features like Scan-to-List give this fridge an edge over rivals like Samsung's Family Hub by making kitchen life smoother and more connected.