FIFA World Cup 2026 offers cloud powered personalized home feeds
The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off Wednesday, and this time, watching from home is getting a major upgrade.
Instead of the same global feed for everyone, you'll see ads, commentary, and real-time stats tailored to where you live, so it actually feels like your own local game.
All this is powered by new cloud tech, making the world's biggest tournament (with 48 teams and 104 matches!) feel way more personal.
Broadcasters swap localized ads and commentary
Broadcasters are using smart virtual tools to swap in ads and graphics that fit your city or country; even pitch-side boards will look different depending on where you're watching.
Plus, regional commentators mean you get stories and perspectives that actually connect with you.
The goal? Make this the most personalized and inclusive World Cup yet, so no matter where you are, it feels like the action is just for you.