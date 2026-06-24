Figma launches update adding code layers and motion tools
Technology
Figma just dropped a major upgrade, making it easier for teams to turn code into testable designs with new code layers.
Now designers, engineers, and product managers can prototype together: no need to write production-ready code first.
Plus, motion design gets a boost with built-in animation and 3D effects.
Figma upgrades AI and app integrations
You can now use Figma's upgraded AI to generate assets, create shader effects, fill designs, and even build plug-ins using simple text prompts.
The platform is also getting tighter integration with Weavy for workflow creation right inside the app later this year.
And the new AI assistant connects with tools like Notion, Excel, and GitHub to make project management smoother than ever.